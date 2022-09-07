Police: 3 people hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 7:46 p.m. along the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, two men and two women were standing outside of an apartment complex when a burgundy Ford F150 pickup truck approached.

Someone inside the truck began shooting and three people were struck by gunfire, police said.

One of the men was shot in the upper extremity, the other man was shot in the lower back and one of the women was shot in the lower extremity, according to investigators.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and rushed the victims to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the pickup truck took off after the shooting in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.