Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Aventura over gold chain

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery.

Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in Aventura.

Detectives say Guillaume arrived at the complex around midnight to attend a friend’s surprise birthday party and was approached by a man dressed in all black who was armed with a gun.

According to investigators, the suspect shot Guillaume, who then fell to the ground.

Police say the shooter then grabbed the victim’s gold chain featuring a diamond-encrusted pendant, spelling the word “DENIRO.”

Detectives say paramedics rushed Guillaume to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he died days later due to his injuries.

The mother of the victim’s child, Ashley Hawkins, spoke with Local 10 and said he leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

“I have to deal with it every day, and try to be a mother and explain to her a lot of questions,” said Hawkins. “She’s only 8 years old.”

Ad

“Throughout the investigation, we found out that after the subject male removed the victim’s jewelry, as the victim lay there with his injuries, he ran back towards the building with the jewelry in hand,” Detective Armando Lamadriz said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

“He really didn’t deserve it, he has a daughter,” said Hawkins. “So if you know something, just say something, please.”