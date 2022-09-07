90º

Local News

Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Aventura over gold chain

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery.

Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in Aventura.

Detectives say Guillaume arrived at the complex around midnight to attend a friend’s surprise birthday party and was approached by a man dressed in all black who was armed with a gun.

According to investigators, the suspect shot Guillaume, who then fell to the ground.

Police say the shooter then grabbed the victim’s gold chain featuring a diamond-encrusted pendant, spelling the word “DENIRO.”

Detectives say paramedics rushed Guillaume to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he died days later due to his injuries.

The mother of the victim’s child, Ashley Hawkins, spoke with Local 10 and said he leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

“I have to deal with it every day, and try to be a mother and explain to her a lot of questions,” said Hawkins. “She’s only 8 years old.”

“Throughout the investigation, we found out that after the subject male removed the victim’s jewelry, as the victim lay there with his injuries, he ran back towards the building with the jewelry in hand,” Detective Armando Lamadriz said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

“He really didn’t deserve it, he has a daughter,” said Hawkins. “So if you know something, just say something, please.”

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter