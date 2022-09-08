2 juveniles hospitalized following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

A shooting investigation is unfolding Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are at the scene of a shooting, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

The crime scene is in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue, possibly near a school bus stop, however police have set up a perimeter that spans multiple blocks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that they transported two juveniles to a hospital as trauma alerts.

A source told Local 10 News that a nearby school is on lockdown as police search for a suspect who is still at large.

No other details were immediately released.

Local 10 News has a crew at the scene working to gather more details.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.