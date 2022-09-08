Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant

Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night.

The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez Bowles.

They are accused in the killing 34-year-old Michael Georges, who was shot the parking lot of the Jamaica House restaurant on Aug. 8.

Paramedics rushed Georges to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An outpouring of shock and disbelief filled social media in the days after.

Since the day of the shooting, detectives with the Miami Gardens police have been working around the clock to solve the murder. The arrests were a collaborative effort of MGPD and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

While the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting have not been released publicly, investigators believe they have enough evidence to file charges.

Both men were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center and are facing charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.