WATCH: WPLG coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1991 visit to Miami

MIAMI – On May 17, 1991, Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip touched down at Miami International Airport in a chartered Concorde, kicking off a visit to South Florida—and WPLG was there to cover it.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

Then-Gov. Lawton Chiles and then-Mayor Xavier Suarez, father of current Mayor Francis Suarez, greeted the monarch ahead of a visit to Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown and the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

Watch above as Ann Bishop and Dwight Lauderdale anchored “Eyewitness News” coverage of the historic day in South Florida, joined by reporters Bertha Coombs Sague, Art Carlson, Terri Merryman and Louis Aguirre.