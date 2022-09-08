World leaders react amid concerns for Queen Elizabeth II’s health

As family members gathered at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be near Queen Elizabeth II, world leaders expressed well-wishes to the 96-year-old monarch and the British Royal Family.

LONDON – As family members gathered at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be near Queen Elizabeth II, British and world leaders expressed well-wishes to the 96-year-old monarch and the British royal family.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office Tuesday, tweeted that the “whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.”

The queen remains Canada’s head of state, along with that of 14 other Commonwealth realms.

My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

One of the queen’s former prime ministers also weighed in. Tony Blair, who spent a decade as British prime minister, weighed in on Twitter via his institute, saying: “It is deeply concerning to hear today’s news from Buckingham Palace. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this worrying time.”

Statement from Tony Blair on Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/o2M09yzTZs — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) September 8, 2022

Another former prime minister, David Cameron, tweeted that he is “(d)eeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace. I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.”