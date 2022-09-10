Search for suspect continues as community mourns 89-year-old woman killed in Liberty City

MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed in the front yard outside of her home in Liberty City.

Police said that Level was shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, where she was pronounced dead.

Family and friends continued to mourn on Tuesday, telling Local 10 News that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.

“She always asked me if I needed anything. I would ask her if I could go to the store for her -- she would say no. She was a very independent woman, a good neighbor,” Victor Ferguson said.

Police said Level was sitting in a chair outside of her home, which family members said was part of her routine to get fresh air and time in the sun.

Level’s family said this was a drive-by shooting, and Miami police believe the elderly woman was not the intended target.

“You cowards came and you shot my aunt like she was a dog,” Reese Level, a niece of the victims, said.

“My aunt was outside. A car rolled by and they started shooting and they hit her,” Reese Level said. “She lived to see all of her grandkids and great-great grandkids.”

Hours after the shooting, police responded to another shooting blocks away. No one was hurt and police do not believe the two shootings are connected.

A neighbor of Level’s, Belinda Evans, told Local 10 News that shootings weren’t frequent in her neighborhood but still worrisome.

“The gunshots do happen in this area, not frequently, but sort of, and I don’t like it, I really don’t,” said Evans. “She seemed like a really nice person--I see her sitting around in her front yard.”

Police say they are still in the early stages of their investigation and ask anyone with information to call Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.