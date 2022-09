State police have confirmed a missing 5-year-old from West Palm Beach has been found dead.

Investigators believe Dahud Jolicoeur, who has autism, may have drowned.

He was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle off of Okeechobee Boulevard on Friday.

Authorities say the boy’s body was found in the water near his home.

Anyone with information about the child’s death is urged to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING.