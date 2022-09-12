Man hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, FLA – Several scenes kept Lauderhill police busy Sunday evening.

A police spokesperson told Local 10 News that staff at Florida Medical Center called them about a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him, but said he had been shot in the area of 2110 NW 56th Ave. around 5:13 p.m.

He drove himself to hospital.

While police were at the hospital, they received a second call about a shooting along the 5700 block of Northwest 27th Court.

Police say a group of females got into a fight, leaving one of the females with an injury to the face.

A witness at the scene told Local 10 the female was “bleeding from the face” and had to be taken to the hospital.

Police say they found no shooting victims in that area, but our cameras did capture another scene along Northwest 56th Avenue that was connected to the brawl between the females.

Police could be seen surrounding a car with its doors open, and there was also a car seat seen on the ground.

All the scenes are being investigated by the Lauderhill Police Department.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or the Lauderhill Police Department.