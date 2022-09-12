Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County.

Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue.

A photo of the baby has not yet been released, however authorities said he is Hispanic and is believed to be with 26-year-old Jasmine Dejesus.

Police did not immediately confirm whether Dejesus is the baby’s mother.

According to police, Dejesus was last seen wearing a black top and gray pants.

They are asking anyone who spots her to not approach her, but to immediately call 911.