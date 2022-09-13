Caught on camera: Police seek suspect after man attacked with bat in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating video surveillance that shows a man being attacked by a suspect with a metal bat after coming home from work.

The incident caught on video occurred at about 10:40 p.m., on Aug. 6, outside of the victim’s home near Southwest Fourth Street and 87 Path.

The victim’s son Kevin Pang, said his 62-year-old father Kin Pang, suffered a fractured arm, hematomas around the head, a cut to the side of his eye and various bruising all over his body.

Video surveillance shows the victim’s white sedan backed into a parking spot as a man in a blue hoodie armed with a bat, stepped out of a small SUV.

Video also shows the victim being brutally attacked, and repeatedly struck with the bat.

“Luckily he yelled help,” said Kevin Pang.

Pang says he wonders if his father, who is a cook at a Chinese restaurant in Miami, was targeted for being Asian.

“It’s definitely very scary that it could happen again,” he said.

The family said they reported the incident to Miami-Dade police.

Police are urging anyone that has information on this case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Anyone that gives information leading to an arrest will eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.