Miami police seek suspect in bus stop sex assault caught on camera

Miami police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video sexually assaulting a woman sleeping on a bus bench in the city's The Roads neighborhood.

MIAMI – Miami police asked for the public’s help Tuesday identifying a suspect caught on surveillance camera sexually assaulting a woman sleeping on a bus bench in the city’s The Roads neighborhood back in August.

Police said the assault happened at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the area of Southwest Third Avenue and 18th Road. They said the woman had fallen asleep on the bench a few hours before.

Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokesperson, said the surveillance video shows the suspect exiting a dark-colored pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, and approaching the victim on foot.

“According to the victim, while she was sleeping on the bus bench, she was startled by a (man) standing over her who had placed his genitals in her mouth,” Delva said. “(She) began shouting for help and alerted a nearby witness who ran to her aid.”

Police described the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 to 50 years old and roughly 5-foot-8 with a protruding stomach. He had gray long hair pulled back in a ponytail and facial hair with gray sideburns.

Ad

The attack stunned people in the neighborhood.

“It’s unbelievable that it’s happening on a main street,” nearby restaurant owner Juan Annichiarici said. “We are in a family-oriented place. We don’t have issues in the area. We never have any type of crime in this area, so, to see that, it’s a little bit alarming.”

Police said he was seen wearing an army green T-shirt with dark-colored shorts.

“We are hoping someone recognizes him and the distinct characteristics of this gentleman and contacts us with information, because we don’t want him to strike again,” Delva said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Editor’s note: Miami police later clarified the time and date of the assault following its initial statement about the incident.