MARGATE, Fla. – Police are at the scene of a deadly crash in Margate.

The crash occurred sometime overnight Tuesday at the intersection of Colonial Drive and State Road 7.

Local 10 received reports that a driver may have struck and killed a pedestrian.

A body was spotted at the scene covered by a yellow tarp.

We are working with police to confirm exactly what happened.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.