A group of palm trees caught fire Tuesday morning in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

MIAMI – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 33rd Avenue and 36th Street around 6:15 a.m. as multiple palm trees were on fire.

The trees were below a Metrorail bridge.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Local 10 News has a crew heading to the scene to gather more details.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.