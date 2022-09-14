Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina

A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina.

The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred.

“He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the boat and he just started firing off rounds,” said one of the victims, who asked not to be identified. “This is insane, it’s a crazy world we live in.”

Evidence of bullet after bullet at the scene tells the story.

It all happened Sunday evening.

You don’t hear about a story like this every day.

It all started because one of the victims told someone there was no fishing allowed there.

The next thing he know, he was under fire.

“Obviously (I’m shaken up), I was almost murdered the other night,” the victim said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.