Surfside residents still fighting back over beach chair issue

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A battle is brewing on the shores of Surfside and it’s all over beach chairs.

Tuesday’s commission meeting starting on a fiery note inside, while outside residents were fired up as well.

A group of Surfside residents are calling on the commission to not pass an ordinance that they say would essentially privatize a large portion of the town’s one mile beach.

It’s all about beach chairs, and eliminating a policy that limited the amount that can be brought on the beach.

Those residents believe the proposed changes would dramatically reduce the quality of life, and that taxpayer money would support the commercial wants and needs.

Additionally, one of the biggest arguments is the potential negative impact on the environment, particularly sea turtle nests.

The changes were brought forth this year, with the town saying this is because, “...the current Ordinance severely limits operators and property owners from providing certain levels of service through its strict constraints on the number of chairs...”

Residents are calling foul, saying the commission is prioritizing money over community while blatantly ignoring what the people want.