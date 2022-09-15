Biden nominates Haitian-American attorney from Miami as US attorney for district investigating Trump

MIAMI – The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden nominated a Haitian-American attorney from Miami to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Biden wants Markenzy Lapointe, a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, to replace Juan Gonzalez, who was involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of former President Donald Trump over records the FBI found in his Mar-a-Lago property.

Lapointe, who has experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, served as a law clerk for Florida Supreme Court Justice Harry Lee Anstead from 1999 to 2001.

Lapointe, a U.S. Marine veteran, graduated from law school at Florida State University in 1999.