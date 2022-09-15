Keys gas station clerk turns tables on robber who pulled knife on him, sheriff says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A gas station clerk in the Florida Keys turned the tables on a robber who threatened to stab him over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the clerk drew his own knife instead, stabbing 33-year-old Aaron Vincent Cipollone, who was arrested Thursday.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Cipollone, a Tavernier resident, entered the gas station at 88601 Overseas Hwy., went to purchase a candy bar and a drink and then displayed a knife, threatening to stab the clerk.

Linhardt said Cipollone also grabbed cash from the register.

That’s when the clerk drew his knife and stabbed Cipollone in the arm, Linhardt said.

Cipollone made it out of the store with the candy bar, but no money, deputies said.

He’s facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault.