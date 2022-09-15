Rough arrest caught on camera, police accused of looking for trouble

A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera.

Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers on Monday night in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend.

“He put her at the floor,” said Byjhon Losier.

A woman was thrown to the ground, which led to the situation then escalating even further.

A Miami-Dade police officer ended up pulling his gun on a handful on onlookers.

Losier showed Local 10 News’ Cody Weddle his injuries.

“All my body is (expletive) up now. My mouth,” he said.

Losier and others were at the northeast Miami-Dade strip mall when Miami-Dade police arrived to patrol the area.

His girlfriend Roqueria Dowdell started questioning the officers about what they were doing there.

“The police tell her, ‘Shut the (expletive) up.’ She say, ‘I can speak, that’s a free country, I can speak,’” Losier said.

Losier says he stepped in when those officers tried to arrest his girlfriend.

“I think she was just talking,” said Renald Pierre, who recorded the incident. “She was just talking, ‘Freedom of speech, I can talk, y’all ain’t telling me to shut up.’”

Losier lost a front tooth when he says officers pushed his head into the ground,

“I’m not feel good. I’m not feel good now,” he said.

Police charged Dowdell with resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Losier was charged with resisting arrest.

Many in the area are accusing the police of looking for trouble.