Attack on axe-wielding man caught on camera inside McDonald’s

A brawl inside a McDonald's restaurant was captured on cellphone video in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY – A group of men were captured on camera last week repeatedly punching a man inside a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. Friday.

The man on the receiving end of that beating then grabbed his backpack and that’s when the situation went from bad to worse.

“Bro, please back up,” one man is heard saying in the video.

The video shows the man pulling out an axe.

According to witnesses, he then began terrorizing patrons and swinging it at anything in his path, causing thousands of dollars in property damage.

Police said the man punched one of the patrons, but no one was injured with the axe.

The man was arrested shortly after.

We’re told this all started when a woman rejected his advances.