Man hospitalized following shooting at apartment building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot at an apartment building in Pompano Beach.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the Envy apartment building in the 400 block of East Atlantic Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Across the street, a stray bullet went through the window of a beauty supply store.

TruStar Salon Services owner Steve Cooper showed Local 10 News where the bullet hit his store shelf.

“A bullet went right through my front glass,” he said.

Cooper says he’s grateful none of his employees or customers were there at the time.

“If it happened during the day -- very busy on a Monday -- and there would have been a lot of people in this store,” he said.

Store employees are now cleaning up the broken glass and boarding up the window, but they are still open for business.

Detectives with BSO’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.