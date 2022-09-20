Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd.

Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is wearing dark green clothing.

The other suspect is a black female who fled on foot in the area, said police.

Officers said there are no known weapons involved.

Police confirmed that K-9 units are on the scene.

Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area until it is cleared.