Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd.
Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is wearing dark green clothing.
The other suspect is a black female who fled on foot in the area, said police.
Officers said there are no known weapons involved.
Police confirmed that K-9 units are on the scene.
Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area until it is cleared.
