Police: Suspect arrested after shots fired at Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck

LAUDERHILL,Fla. – Detectives have arrested a man who they said fired shots at a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week.

The shooting occurred as three medics and rescue workers were traveling westbound in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest warrant, the shooting damaged the truck’s radiator, but the victims were not injured in the shooting.

Lauderhill police said Jermaine Shennett, 41, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical care provider.

He was taken into custody on Monday.

According to Shennett’s arrest warrant, he fired between six to seven times at the truck with a small black handgun.

The warrant includes a photo of a man, who police say is Shennett, standing on the sidewalk outside the Lauderhill Point Apartments.

Police said he sat on the bicycle outside the complex before riding it westbound on Northwest 19th Street, where the shooting occurred.

Surveillance footage of the shooting was also obtained by police.

(WPLG)

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

This case remains active and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS)