MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police and SWAT team members were spotted Wednesday morning outside a home in Miami Springs.

The home is located on South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, near Miami Springs Middle School.

Opa-locka police confirmed to Local 10 News that they were trying to arrest an arson suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said he is now in custody.

No other details were immediately released.