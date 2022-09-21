Construction worker gets stuck in ditch after being shocked by underground wires

Firefighters from several Broward County agencies were called out to help a construction worker in a tight spot Tuesday night.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters from several Broward County agencies were called out to help a construction worker in a tight spot Tuesday night.

The man was working in a ditch along East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach when he was shocked by the underground wires.

The man was between six and eight feet below the surface, and officials said he was buried up to his waist.

Crews with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, and the Broward County Fire Rescue Technical Response Team all worked together to hoist that worker out to safety.

The construction worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.