Tow truck driver detained in connection with fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are questioning a tow truck driver who they said fatally shot a man Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man dead.

They said the shooter, identified only as a tow truck driver, was detained for questioning and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates that the tow truck driver arrived at the scene to repossess a vehicle, at which time the owner of the car confronted the driver and an altercation ensued between the two men.

Residents that captured video just after that repossession told Local 10 News that the owner of the car confronted the tow truck driver after there was some sort of an altercation and the owner of the vehicle was shot and killed.

A resident told Local 10 that it didn’t appear that the victim was armed.

The man didn’t even have shoes on,” said the resident. “It looked like he just woke up--and he sees the tow truck coming.”

No other details were immediately released.

Wednesday night, loved ones arrived at the victim’s house to grieve and comfort his girlfriend.

One friend told Local 10 News the victim was in his 30s and leaves behind a child.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.