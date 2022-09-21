Woman allegedly wrecked ex’s car after seeing picture on Facebook of him with new girlfriend

A Coral Springs woman is accused of damaging her ex-boyfriend's car during a fit of jealous rage.

Margate Police said Jennifer Sessler, 46, went to the victim’s home in the early morning on Aug. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sessler busted both of the tail lights on the victim’s car and then scratched up the paint, even etching the word “whore.”

During the investigation, detectives said they obtained surveillance video of the crime. The victim identified Sessler as the subject in the video.

The victim told police that he was in a relationship with Sessler for three years, but they had broken up. He believes she was angry because he had posted a picture of his current girlfriend on Facebook.

When questioned, Sessler claimed she was in Tallahassee when the crime happened.

Detectives said they checked statewide cameras and that Sessler’s license tag did not register anywhere. Her SunPass was also not used during this period.

Sessler was arrested last week and charged with criminal mischief.

She has since bonded out of jail.