14 Cuban migrants detained after landing in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents detained 14 Cuban migrants after their boat landed in the Florida Keys Thursday morning, according to a top U.S. Border Patrol official.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that five men, five women and four children came ashore on Sugarloaf Key.
He shared an image of their boat, called “El Mayo.”
None of the migrants were hurt, he said.
#HappeningNow: Miami Sector - Border Patrol agents along with @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Sugarloaf Key. 14 Cuban migrants (5 adult males, 5 adult females, 4 accompanied juveniles) were taken into custody. No injuries reported.— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 22, 2022
On Monday, Slosar said agents rescued six migrants stranded on the Marquesas Keys, an uninhabited island chain west of Key West.
A photo shared by Slosar shows two migrants waving flags as they sought rescue.
The migrants landed on a homemade boat, he said.
On Monday, six Cuban migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall in the Marquesas Keys. The group was stranded & rescued by #USCG partners. This is a #dangerous journey at sea onboard a homemade vessel. The risk is even greater during Hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/FU23albs5F— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 20, 2022