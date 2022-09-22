87º

14 Cuban migrants detained after landing in Florida Keys

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Migrant vessel "El Mayo" (@USBPChiefMIP)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents detained 14 Cuban migrants after their boat landed in the Florida Keys Thursday morning, according to a top U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that five men, five women and four children came ashore on Sugarloaf Key.

He shared an image of their boat, called “El Mayo.”

None of the migrants were hurt, he said.

On Monday, Slosar said agents rescued six migrants stranded on the Marquesas Keys, an uninhabited island chain west of Key West.

A photo shared by Slosar shows two migrants waving flags as they sought rescue.

The migrants landed on a homemade boat, he said.

