Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket.

At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery.

“A lot of time these crooks are brazen, they don’t play by any rules,” said Surfside Police Sgt. Jay Matelis. “If they see an opportunity they will take it.”

According to Local 10 News sources, the crooks bashed in the car window and got away with about $170,000 worth of jewelry in the Surfside Publix parking lot.

Cops believe the victims, tourists from Brazil, where followed from the Aventura Mall.

They pulled into a parking spot and that’s when they were ambushed by men in ski masks, demanding jewelry.

“This is an isolated incident for Surfside, not a common thing,” said Matelis.

Earrings, rings, two Rolex watches, a necklace and a bracelet were taken, and it is not an isolated incident.

Surfside police are also investigating whether the same crooks are behind similar Rolex robberies throughout south Florida.

“We are on it,” said Matelis. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.