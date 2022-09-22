Florida police officer accused of sexual battery on 13-year-old girl

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida police officer is behind bars, facing charges for alleged sexual battery on a 13-year-old girl.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials arrested Palm Bay Police officer Sheridon Edward Archer, 23, on Wednesday on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery.

According to investigators, Archer contacted the teenager through the MeetMe app and Snapchat app and committed the crimes at the victim’s home on two occasions while on duty.

Archer is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail.