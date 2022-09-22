Miami-Dade commissioners hold vote on potentially building past urban development boundary

A vote was held on Thursday regarding whether developers should be allowed to build on sensitive land in southern Miami-Dade County.

It’s been quite the back and forth over the so-called urban development boundary drawn 40 years ago to protect fragile lands.

Now a proposed industrial development is promising jobs and progress in south Miami-Dade, bringing this all back into focus.

“I don’t think it’s about the line, I thinks it’s really more about bringing equity to a geographical location that can actually use it,” said District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee.

But not all are in favor.

The proposal to move the boundary failed with just seven votes on Thursday, one shy of what’s needed.

But in a last minute attempt to save, developers are now getting the chance to go back to the drawing board after winning a new motion to defer until Oct. 6.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava continues to hold a hard no on moving the boundary, citing environmental hazards as a key reason.

And now there is an even greater focus on who Gov. Ron DeSantis will choose to replace suspended county commissioner Joe Martinez, and how this new appointee could affect the final vote.

“It’s not lost on me that when we come back, there might be a different person sitting in the seat and that person would not have sat through all the public comment from all the meetings,” said District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert. “It’s going to be different.”

Commissioners will meet again on Oct. 6.