Officials: 6-year-old girl hit by car in Little Haiti

MIAMI – Medics rushed a 6-year-old girl to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street, police said.

Fire rescue officials said the young girl suffered a head injury and was alert and oriented when medics took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital, accompanied by her mother.

Miami police are investigating.

Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokesperson said, based on preliminary information, that the vehicle had the green light as the girl and a group of pedestrians crossed the street at the intersection.

She was the only one hit, Delva said.