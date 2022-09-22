Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade

An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction.

Police said they made contact with the complainant and are actively investigating.

Officers say the situation involves an adult and two children ages three and five. No names or descriptions have been released other than that the adult was the children’s nanny.

Shortly after 9 p.m. police said the nanny and the two children had been located about two miles away from the home.

Possibly connected to all this is a Domino’s Pizza located on Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street.

Wednesday evening, Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa observed a woman arrive in an Uber, at one point yelling, “I got kidnapped.”

She was wearing a Domino’s polo short, indicating she may work at the restaurant.

Moments later, she joined some of her co-workers and walked inside the business before officers arrived.

A short time later she was escorted out by Miami police detectives and driven away.

The Domino’s, which is supposed to be open until 1 a.m., was closed throughout all this.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Authorities said the FBI is leading the investigation.