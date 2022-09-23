Caught on camera: Man tries to rob 13-year-old at fast food restaurant in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday in an effort to identify and locate a thief who attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 19 near the 2200 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, a man wearing an orange sleeveless shirt and blue shorts tried to steal a gold chain off the boy’s neck by force.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man approaching the victim and his friend inside the business.

The three appear to be having a conversation when the would-be thief is seen reaching toward the victim’s neck.

The man attempts to rip the necklace off, but the chain does not break.

Deputies said the victim told the man he was going to call the police, and the man walked out of the restaurant and got into an older model gray Nissan.

Investigators said the subject then fled the area and headed north on North Federal Highway.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the man’s identity to contact BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

The following video of the incident has been released by Broward Sheriff’s Office.