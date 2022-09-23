No immediate rush for supplies as TD 9 looms, but officials urge readiness

While there were long lines for gas Friday, most people shopping at the West Park Home Depot weren't in a hurry to buy supplies.

WEST PARK, Fla. – With South Florida in the cone of Tropical Depression Nine, which could develop into a major hurricane, there was a steady stream of customers coming and going from the West Park Home Depot Friday morning.

But most had other preparations in mind.

“(I’m) remodeling the house,” Hollywood resident Rodney Hostos said.

Some said the storm is still too far away to begin storm preparations.

“I am actually going to paint a couple of awnings,” another customer, who identified himself as “Dave,” said.

“It looks like it is going towards the Gulf Coast, but you never know,” Hostos said.

While Local 10 News didn’t see long lines at Home Depot, there were long lines at the Pembroke Pines Costco, with people filling up their vehicles and their generators ahead of a potential landfall.

Still, some customers at Home Depot preferred to watch and wait.

“As soon as Channel 10 says board up, we’ll board up!” one customer said.

It’s too early to say if the storm will indeed strike South Florida, but Local 10 meteorologists urge residents to be ready now.

Tropical storm winds could begin as early as Tuesday in Florida, according to Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry.

