President Biden: ‘Democracy is on the ballot’ at DNC event

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden returned to Washington on Friday to attend a Democratic event in hopes to gain support for his party ahead of the midterm elections.

“In just 46 days, democracy will be on the ballot,” said Biden. “Have to choose between the MAGA Republican platform who have embraced extremism and the big lie.”

President Biden also criticized members of the GOP who have not condemned the January 6th insurrection.

“Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you can’t condemn what happened on the 6th-- don’t tell me that,” said Biden.

Biden told supporters that he’ll continue to fight for abortion rights and gun reform.

“After Buffalo, Uvalde, New Town, El Paso, Parkland--to lose children like they lost children--enough, said Biden. “It’s time to pass the assault weapons ban.”

Biden’s remarks come as the President is scheduled to visit Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, where he plans to discuss healthcare, Medicare and social security.

“Health coverage has never been more important than over the past few years, said Biden. “In District 24 alone, we’ve protected health access for 92-thousand South Floridians.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House will welcome Sir Elton John to the South Lawn with about 2,000 people in attendance on Friday night.

“The President and the First Lady will celebrate the vast contributions Sir Elton has made across his lifetime as an artist and an advocate,” said Jean-Pierre.