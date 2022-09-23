Red Cross helps 9 people affected by multi-home fire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – American Red Cross volunteers responded to a residential fire in North Miami Wednesday morning and are assisting those who have been affected.

The fire occurred on Northeast 160th Street and the disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid for nine people impacted by the blaze, including three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Red Cross, they are providing “emergency financial assistance, health, and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.”

Red Cross disaster assistance is free of charge thanks to donations made to the Red Cross.

