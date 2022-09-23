Miami-Dade mayor briefs residents on TD Nine with South Florida in cone

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava briefed residents on Tropical Depression Nine, with South Florida now in the cone of the strengthening storm.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava briefed residents on Tropical Depression Nine, with South Florida now in the cone of the strengthening storm.

Levine Cava is scheduled to speak about the storm at 11 a.m. ahead of a pre-scheduled news conference at FTX Arena regarding a parade honoring healthcare workers and first responders.

“Florida is in the cone of concern and we urge our community to continue monitoring this storm. Now is the time to make sure you have a hurricane plan in place, for yourself and your family, and to double check that you have a hurricane emergency kit and that it is fully stocked,” Levine Cava said.

Officials are preparing to lower water levels in South Florida canals ahead of a possible storm.

While the storm is too far out to determine whether it will actually strike South Florida, Local 10 meteorologists are encouraging residents to review their hurricane plans and keep an eye out for updates.

Tropical storm winds could begin as early as Tuesday in Florida, according to Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry.

Download our 2022 Local 10 Hurricane Survival Guide to your mobile device for step-by-step instructions and storm checklists, along with the latest hurricane evacuation zones and shelter information.