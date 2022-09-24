Non-profit organization feeds thousands, changes lives in Broward County

Campaign seeks to raise awareness on food insecurity crisis in South Florida.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A non-profit organization has helped provided a gateway to stability for people in Broward County experiencing hunger, homelessness and poverty.

LifeNet4Families, a leading non-profit organization that serves individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, has made a dramatic impact in South Florida.

LifeNet4Families has been known as the emergency for the hungry and homeless of Broward County since 1985.

President and CEO of LifeNet4Families Melanie Geddes told Local 10 News, “Every month, LifeNet4Families has served over 3000 families and individuals in the community looking for food security.”

Food insecurity means having limited or uncertain access to nutritious food.

It’s estimated that 210,000 people in Broward County are food insecure and of that number, nearly 80,000 are children.

“With the rising cost of housing and differences that are happening with health care, a lot of families just can’t make it,” said Geddes

Geddes told Local 10 News that, having experience food insecurity herself as a child, helped tailor one of the top nonprofits, hunger relief programs to help kids in crisis.

For 2 years, LifeNet4Families has been providing what they call “Food for Thought” boxes which will be packed and sent to schools throughout the community.

“We’re doing 300 boxes a month and those 300 kids are getting 2 boxes a month,” said Geddis.

The non-profit has also built a strong partnership with Publix which has allowed thousands of more families to be fed.

"We really focus on four areas, education, youth, hunger and homelessness.," said Publix employee Robyn Hankerson Printemps

Life for families also feeds an estimated 250 people per day from their family kitchen

To learn more about the services the non-profit has to offer, and ways to support the community please visit, Lifenet4families.org.