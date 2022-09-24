South Florida residents clearing out grocery stores, gas stations as Tropical Storm Ian approaches

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – South Florida residents are not waiting any longer to prepare and are clearing the shelves of local grocery stores as Tropical Storm Ian approaches.

With Tropical Storm Ian expecting to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday for 24 counties, including Monroe Miami-Dade, and Broward.

Local 10 News spoke with Edward Williams, who was buying supplies for disabled family members, says his hurricane kit was already prepared.

“I already know what a hurricane can do,” said Williams.

Many South Florida residents came straight from work in hopes of beating the crowds over the weekend after emergency management officials say, “now is the time to get ready.”

“It’s hectic,” said Lequisha Reynolds. “I have to get little small fans, portable fans.”

Emergency officials are encouraging the public to make sure they have a hurricane kit together which includes a 3-days supply of water and food for everyone in a household, including pets.

“It’s too early to know what the exact impacts from tropical depression 9 will be, but we must prepare for the worst to ensure that our community remains safe,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

