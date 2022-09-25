87º

Investigation ongoing after man shot and killed in Overtown

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left one man dead.

The shooter, or shooters, are still on the run.

At the scene, what appeared to be the victim’s bicycle could be observed sitting on the sidewalk with several dozen yellow evidence markers surrounding it.

The shooting happened around midnight near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street.

According to investigators, officers first responded there for a shotspotter gunfire detection alert.

When they arrived, they found one man, possibly in his 20′s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushing the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

While initial reports indicated two gunman may have ambushed the victim, detectives have yet to confirm that.

For now, officers say the motive in this case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

