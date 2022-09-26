Officials in SW Miami-Dade prepare as combination of Ian, king tides bring flood risk

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding was top of mind for officials in southwest Miami-Dade Monday, as heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian threatened to combine with king tides to produce a flood hazard for the area.

South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm’s impact, however.

“It’s gonna bring a significant amount of rain, which means that people inland are going to be subject to inland flooding,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell said.

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott met with South Florida Water Management District officials at Black Point Park and Marina’s water control structure to discuss flooding.

The town was inundated with flood waters after severe storms earlier in the summer.

“We’re expecting maybe some tropical (storm) force winds along the way but, you know, we’re really concerned about the rain event,” Meerbott said. “They’re in optimal condition to handle any any water.”

Officials were working to lower canal levels Monday in preparation for Ian.