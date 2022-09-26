Pembroke Pines firefighter arrested on drug possession charges

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year veteran of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department is facing multiple drug-related charges after a weekend arrest in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police arrested Donald Francis Hoss, 62, a driver engineer with the department, early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers pulled Hoss over at around 4:10 a.m. on Alton Road near Ninth Street after noticing his Toyota Avalon had an obscured license plate.

Hoss told police that he was on his way to Club Space with his wife, Lynzee Dale Grom, 44, the report states.

Police said they asked for permission to search his car and Hoss made a “spontaneous admission,” details of which were redacted in the report.

Officers said they found a green duffle bag containing eight marijuana gummies, a black cylinder containing a substance suspected to be cocaine, a blue paper straw “commonly used for the consumption of illegal narcotics,” and 10 suspected MDMA (ecstasy) pills.

Police arrested both Hoss and Grom.

Hoss faces felony charges of cocaine and marijuana possession. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

The report doesn’t specify Grom’s charges.

In a statement to Local 10 News, a spokesperson for the Pembroke Pines Fire Department said the agency was aware of Hoss’s arrest, calling it “disappointing” and said it “does not reflect the standards upheld by the outstanding men and women of our fire department.”

“The fire department takes these matters extremely seriously and has taken immediate action,” the statement reads in part. “The firefighter has been placed on administrative leave without pay and the incident is pending a complete review.”

Hoss bonded out of jail Sunday night.