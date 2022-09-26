Where to get sandbags as South Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian’s rain threat

While South Florida is expected to be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, residents grabbed sandbags as the storm threatens heavy rain.

MIAMI – Storm preparations in South Florida continued through the weekend into Monday as Hurricane Ian loomed south of Cuba.

While South Florida is likely to be spared a direct hit, the storm’s outer rain bands present a flooding threat.

City of Miami staff helped residents load sandbags at Little Haiti Soccer Park Monday morning.

“I’m preparing for two households and I thank y’all for the sandbags because my patio floods,” one resident said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, activating the Florida National Guard and putting urban search and rescue teams on standby.

State leaders are urging residents, even those who aren’t in Ian’s path, to prepare by stocking up on supplies and groceries.

Sandbag locations (residents only):

City of Miami:

Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave.

Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE 2nd Ave.

Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37th Ave.

All open until 5 p.m. Monday

North Miami Beach:

City of North Miami Beach Fleet Maintenance Building, 1965 NE 151st St.

Monday, noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to noon

Limit four per household

Pembroke Pines: