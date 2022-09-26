Young child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have a young child in their care who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who appears to be 5 to 6 years old, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.

Liening said officers have not been able to obtain any information from the child.

The child was found wearing a gray tank top, blue underwear and no shoes.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone who recognizes the child should call 911 immediately.