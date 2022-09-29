How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Cajun Navy, Red Cross, and NACC Disaster Services stationed in Florida and ready to help people affected by Hurricane Ian

Here is how you can support Hurricane Ian victims.

Dolphin Mall

Donations will be collected on Oct. 3 and 4 only. Items needed include new generators, gas cans, plywood, garbage bags, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, large boxes of sealed cans (no single or loose items), new blankets, air mattresses, sleeping bags, tarps, tools and cleaning supplies.

Donations will be collected on the Cheesecake Factory side of the mall from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Shops at Pembroke Gardens

Donations will be collected on Oct. 5 and 6 only. Items needed include new generators, gas cans, plywood, garbage bags, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, large boxes of sealed cans (no single or loose items), new blankets, air mattresses, sleeping bags, tarps, tools and cleaning supplies.

Donations will be collected from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food for the Poor

Donors can purchase items via the charity’s AmazonSmile list: www.foodforthepoor.org/ianrelief.

Items may also be dropped off at the Coconut Creek warehouse, at 6401 Lyons Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. Donate to the fund here.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting donations to help Hurricane Ian victims. The organization has set up a link that is directly for helping those impacted by Ian. The national organization is providing supplies, shelter and other relief. Donate here.

Feeding Florida

Feeding Florida is the state’s network of food banks with a statewide network and a partner with Feeding America. The organization is coordinating with food banks across the state to provide food to victims of the hurricane. You can donate here.

Farm Share

Farm Share is a Florida nonprofit that sources leftover fruits and vegetables from farms and distributes them to people across the state. The organization is founded for and by Floridians and is planning on sending trucks to places in need after Hurricane Ian. Find information here or, for those in need, see where Farm Share is distributing food.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is collecting relief funds to aid Hurricane Ian victims. The federation says they will absorb all administrative costs so that 100 percent of the funds can go for relief for those impacted by the disaster. To contribute, click here.

Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national emergencies and natural disasters is deploying to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. They are expected to serve up to 30,000 meals each day to local communities and first responders. If you’d like to help support their relief efforts, click here.

Blood Donation

When there’s a disaster, blood donations are more necessary than ever.

Donate with One Blood. Find out more here.

Donate with American Red Cross. Find out more here.