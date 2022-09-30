76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, South Beach, Miami-Dade County
Multiple people were hurt after massive waves swept them into the surf while they were walking along the boardwalk.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials.

Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.

“I have lived here since 2013 and this is the first time I’ve seen this level of turbulence, debris, and wave action,” a Miami Beach resident said.

Officials said the six people hurt were taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.

“You just got be safe, especially with these waves,” a surfer said.

Rough waves injure six people on Friday in South Beach.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email