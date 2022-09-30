WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt

Multiple people were hurt after massive waves swept them into the surf while they were walking along the boardwalk.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials.

Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.

“I have lived here since 2013 and this is the first time I’ve seen this level of turbulence, debris, and wave action,” a Miami Beach resident said.

Officials said the six people hurt were taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.

“You just got be safe, especially with these waves,” a surfer said.