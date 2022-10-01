77º

Local News

King tide injures 6 near Miami Beach pier

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami, King Tide

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An unexpected surge of water from king tides swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier of Miami Beach and into the raging surf on Friday Morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., six people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

One witness told local 10 that she’s never seen a swell quite as large as this one.

“I’ve lived here since 2013 and this is the first time I’ve seen this level of turbulence and debris and wave action,” said the witness.

Another witness video shows a different angle as people are swept away.

Ilsa Cruz, the woman who recorded it, warned others to stay back.

“The wave catching them slipping, everybody slipping and push all of the bodies on top of the rock and maybe 6 people inside the water,” said Cruz. “Many people screaming, ‘hey get out get out’, but people don’t listen.”

Authorities said the area has been closed until further notice.

There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.

About the Authors:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

