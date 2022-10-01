King tide injures 6 near Miami Beach pier

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An unexpected surge of water from king tides swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier of Miami Beach and into the raging surf on Friday Morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., six people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

One witness told local 10 that she’s never seen a swell quite as large as this one.

“I’ve lived here since 2013 and this is the first time I’ve seen this level of turbulence and debris and wave action,” said the witness.

Another witness video shows a different angle as people are swept away.

Ilsa Cruz, the woman who recorded it, warned others to stay back.

“The wave catching them slipping, everybody slipping and push all of the bodies on top of the rock and maybe 6 people inside the water,” said Cruz. “Many people screaming, ‘hey get out get out’, but people don’t listen.”

Authorities said the area has been closed until further notice.

There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.