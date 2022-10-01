Pembroke Park Police Department officially launches

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Pembroke Park Police Department officially took over law enforcement duties in the town on Friday.

A ceremony at town hall that swore in 11 officers was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

Officers showed off new uniforms and police vehicles. The mayor and new police chief spoke to the crowd of citizens and officers.

“This is a historic moment for the town of Pembroke Park,” said Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs. “These are big changes that are coming on -- we’ve doubled the patrol that we had in Pembroke Park over the last 42 years.”

“We’re now going to have 3 officers, full-time.. and one sergeant on duty full-time 24-7,” he said.

“At midnight on Friday night, Pembroke Park Police Department will officially launch. BSO will stay on until 6 a.m. to help to transition from one department to another,” said Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs.

Of the eleven officers that were sworn in Wednesday, four had already been hired and were doing administrative work. Others will be hired in the coming weeks.

“With all the officers sworn today, we have 400 years of experience,” said Jacobs. “These are not officers out of the academy. These are officers with several years’ experience.”

The town has hired 22 new officers and they have 18 police vehicles.

City officials say a few more vehicles have been ordered.

Authorities said three officers and a sergeant will now be on duty at all times in the town.

Pembroke Park resident Greg Jacobs told Local 10′s Cody Weddle that he supports the new department.