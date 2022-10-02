Deputies arrest man for DUI following fiery crash in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County have made an arrest following a fiery traffic crash that happened Saturday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a crash near the 1100 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers and BSO deputies responded and found two vehicles that had crashed and subsequently caught fire.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The drivers of both vehicles were at the scene, outside of their cars, when first responders arrived.

One of the drivers, a woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries described by authorities as serious but not life-threatening.

The other driver, 37-year-old Amaury Quintero, showed signs of being impaired, according to BSO.

Quintero has since been arrested on charges of driving under the influence.